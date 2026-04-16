Who Is Justin Fairfax? All About the Former Virginia Lt. Governor

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Justin Fairfax, the former lieutenant governor of Virginia, has died at 47 following a reported murder-suicide involving his wife, Cerina Fairfax, on April 16, 2026. Authorities say the incident occurred at the couple’s home in Fairfax County amid an ongoing divorce, with their children also present at the time.

“Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside of their home and then shot and killed himself,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference on April 16, 2026, outside the couple’s home in the Annandale area of Fairfax. “This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce.”

Once considered a rising figure in the Democratic Party, Fairfax served in statewide office from 2018 to 2022 before his political career was shaped by controversy.

Here’s what to know about his life, career, and personal background.

He Served as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor

Fairfax served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 after winning the statewide election in 2017. In the role, he presided over the Virginia Senate and cast tie-breaking votes, giving him a key position in the state’s legislative process.

At the time of his election, he became one of the few Black officials elected to statewide office in Virginia, marking a notable moment in the state’s political history. Fairfax was also seen as a rising figure within the Democratic Party and was at one point considered a potential future candidate for higher office.

He Built a Career as a Lawyer Before Politics

Before entering politics, Fairfax built a career in law, working as a federal prosecutor and later in private practice. He graduated from Duke University and went on to earn his law degree from Columbia Law School.

He Faced Public Controversy During His Time in Office

In 2019, Fairfax faced allegations of sexual assault from two women. One woman, Vanessa Tyson, accused him of an incident at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, while a second woman, Meredith Watson, alleged that he assaulted her in 2000 when they were both students at Duke University.

Fairfax denied both accusations, maintaining that the encounters were consensual or did not occur and describing the claims as part of a smear campaign.

The allegations drew national attention and led to calls for his resignation from members of his own party, as well as staff departures and professional consequences. He ultimately remained in office through the end of his term, but the controversy significantly impacted his political future

He Was Married to His Wife, Cerina Fairfax

Fairfax was married to his wife, Cerina Fairfax, a dentist who owned her own practice. The couple met while they were students at Duke University and married in 2006.

In the years leading up to their deaths, the two were going through a separation and were in the midst of divorce proceedings. Despite this, they were still living in the same home in Virginia, reportedly in separate rooms, as legal matters were ongoing, per multiple outlets.

He Was a Father

Fairfax and his wife shared two children—a teenage son and daughter.

Both children were at home at the time of the April 2026 incident, and authorities said their son called 911 following what happened.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.