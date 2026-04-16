Justin Fairfax Allegations: Everything We Know About the Former Lt. Gov. After His Death

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Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax died in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. His wife, Cerina Fairfax, was also found dead inside their home. The news came several years after Fairfax’s political career started to fall apart, after facing sexual assault allegations from two women.

On April 16, 2026, Fairfax County Police responded to a 911 call at the late Democrat’s home in Annandale, Virginia, shortly after midnight. According to Police Chief Kevin Davis, the shooting seemingly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute in “what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce.” Fairfax had been scheduled to appear in court in divorce proceedings.

“Half of America probably goes through divorce proceedings at some point in time and very, very rarely, thankfully, does it ever end up like this,” Davis noted. “So, very sad for this community … a lot of people who know the Fairfax family — everybody’s shocked. We’re shocked.”

Davis also pointed out that Fairfax’s two teenage children were at home when the shootings occurred.

“So tragic for the children to lose both parents, extra tragic for them to actually be in the home when it occurred,” Davis added. “Certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.”

Learn more about Fairfax’s allegations below.

Did Justin Fairfax Kill His Wife Cerina?

Fairfax County Police believe he fatally shot his wife, Cerina, before shooting himself. The same firearm appears to have been the same weapon from the shootings, police said.

Justin Fairfax Sexual Assault Allegations

Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women. In 2019, a woman named Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of assaulting her in a “premeditated and aggressive” manner when they both attended Duke in 2000. She claimed the two were friends but not romantically linked. Watson’s legal counsel, Smith Mullen, said in a statement at the time that “Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

Another woman named Vanessa Tyson, a California professor, accused Fairfax of sexual assault while they were at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

In response, Fairfax denied the allegations in a statement, calling them “demonstrably false,” according to CNN.

“I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” he wrote. “I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth. I will clear my good name, and I have nothing to hide.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.