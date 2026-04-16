What Happened to Justin Fairfax’s Wife? What We Know About Cerina Fairfax

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Justin Fairfax, the former Virginia Lt. Governor, has been accused of fatally shooting his wife, Cerina Fairfax, then himself. Both are dead, police announced on April 16, 2026. The late couple’s children were inside their home when the shootings took place

The shootings came during an ongoing domestic dispute in the midst of “a complicated or messy divorce,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, adding that Justin had recently been served paperwork about his next scheduled court date for divorce proceedings.

Before the alleged murder-suicide occurred, Justin’s political career had been tainted by sexual assault allegations. In 2019, Justin — who was a Democrat — was accused of rape by two women.

Who Is Justin Fairfax?

As previously noted, Justin was the 41st Virginia Lt. Gov., having served in the position from 2018 to 2022.

What Happened to Justin Fairfax’s Wife Cerina?

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving Justin and his wife, Cerina. Based on the crime scene, Fairfax County Police Chief Davis said they responded to a 911 call to the couple’s home in Annandale, Virginia, shortly after midnight on April 16, and discovered a man and a woman dead.

The same firearm appeared to have been used in both shootings, Davis pointed out.

“Half of America probably goes through divorce proceedings at some point in time, and very, very rarely, thankfully, does it ever end up like this,” Davis said. “So, very sad for this community … a lot of people who know the Fairfax family — everybody’s shocked. We’re shocked.”

Did Justin Fairfax Kill His Wife?

According to police, yes, Justin appears to have killed his wife, Cerina, and died by suicide.

Do Justin Fairfax & Cerina Fairfax Have Children?

Yes, Justin and Cerina are survived by two teenage children, one of whom called 911 on the night of their parents’ shootings. According to Davis, the children are being cared for by their grandparents and other relatives.

“So tragic for the children to lose both parents, extra tragic for them to actually be in the home when it occurred,” Davis acknowledged. “Certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family that seemingly had a lot of things going in their favor.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.