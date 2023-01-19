Julian Sands: 5 Things To Know About Actor Who Went Missing In The San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands is an English actor.

He is most known for his roles in movies like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, and Leaving Las Vegas.

The star was reported missing as of Jan. 13, 2023, after going hiking on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel mountains of California.

Warlock star Julian Sands, 65, is an English actor known for starring in many hit films. Most recently, he appeared in the 2021 film The Ghosts of Borley Rectory alongside Toyah Willcox. Aside from his work on films and TV, Julian is a devoted husband and father. Sadly, the star went missing on Jan. 13, 2023, after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains of Southern California, as reported by CBS Los Angeles.

British film producer and friend of Julian, Cassian Elwes, took to Twitter on Jan. 18 to write about the missing 65-year-old. “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers,” he penned about his pal. Amid the somber news, below are five things to know about Julian.

1. Julian Sands Is An Actor

Julian is a successful actor who rose to fame during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most recognized work includes working on the films Arachnophobia, Ocean’s Thirteen, A Room with a View, and more. He co-starred alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood from Fight Club star Helena Bonham Carter to The Big Lebowski star John Goodman. The UK native has over 150 credits on his IMDb page and has even won an Special Jury Award at the 2012 International Film Festival for Peace, Inspiration and Equality for his work on The Maiden and the Princess.

2. He Is From The United Kingdom

The handsome award-winner was born in 1958 in the town of Otley, United Kingdom. He grew up with four brothers and attended a boys only boarding school for his early education. During a 2018 interview with Stony Brook University, Julian opened up about his earlier years and revealed some of his most meaningful memories. When they asked him how college shaped his “understanding of the world,” Julian credited the women in his life. “Coming to London to go to drama school when I was 18… I think the biggest factor was girls,” he said at the time. “The work we did at drama school… the scene work there, the training, the preparation – to encounter female energy was just a wonderful thing.” He also called that same energy something that “inspires” him and keeps him “interested” in the world.

3. Julian Felt Inspired By Theater Growing Up

Along with women being a major inspiration to Julian, he also credited his mentors from drama school. During the same interview with Stony Brook, Julian revealed one of his high school teachers “fired” up his imagination. That same instructor ended up writing one of Julian’s reference letters for drama school and he added that he was “very grateful” to him. In addition, Julian was inspired by other mentors in his profession like director Mike Figgis, who he worked with “several times.” Mike has notably directed a few major projects including Leaving Las Vegas, which also starred Nicolas Cage.

4. The Actor Is Married

The British actor has been married more than once, but his most recent marriage to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, 59, is his longest, as they have been married since 1990. Prior to Evgenia he was married to journalist Sarah Sands from 1984 to 1987. Not only is his wife of 33 years a journalist, but she’s also an author. Her two books include the 2018 novel The Shades, along with the 2010 book Ether.

5. He Is A Father

Julian welcomed kids during both of his marriages. With Sarah, he welcomed his 37-year-old son Henry Morley Sands, and later he welcomed two more kids. It was during his marriage to Evgenia that his family grew from one child to three. With the author he welcomed Natalya Morley Sands, 26, and Imogen Morley Sands, 23.