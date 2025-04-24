Search

Joseph Kling: Who Is the Man Charged in Connection to the NJ Fires?

Kling was accused of starting the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, which has burned around 15,000 acres.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 24, 2025 1:46PM EDT
Joseph Kling: Who Is the Man Charged in Connection to NJ Fires?
Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

New Jersey is currently trying to control one of the worst disasters in its recent history: a wildfire. Now that the inferno has burned through thousands of acres of land, one person has been charged with arson and accused of starting the fire. The accused is named Joseph Kling, Ocean County police stated.

The state commissioner of environmental protection, Shawn M. LaTourette, noted along with officials that the fire is expected to burn for another few days, likely into the weekend.

“Thanks to the incredible, heroic work of the good men and women of our New Jersey Forest Fire Service, folks’ homes and lives have been saved and we’ve truly averted a major disaster,” LaTourette told reporters on Wednesday, April 23. “Now, this wildfire is not under full and complete control. We still have a lot of work to do to achieve complete containment of the wildfire.”

For a state with a rare history of wildfires in comparison to others, New Jersey issued evacuations for certain residents as a result of the inferno. Below, learn more about Kling and what he was accused of.

How Did the NJ Fires Start?

The New Jersey Jones Road Wildfire allegedly began after wooden pallets were put on fire and left to burn an entire area in Ocean County.

Who Is Joseph Kling?

Kling is a 19-year-old man who was accused of starting the Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey earlier this week. Prosecutors have alleged that Kling set wooden pallets on fire in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness area and left without making sure the fire was extinguished.

The accused was arrested and taken into custody by Ocean township police. He is currently awaiting a detention hearing.

NJ Fires Containment Status

As of Thursday, April 24, 2025, the New Jersey fires have been about 50 percent contained so far, according to NBC News. About 15,000 acres of land throughout the southern Ocean County Township and the Lacey Township of the state.

Smoky air has affected the overall air quality in the New York City metro area, Long Island and New Jersey.

So far, there have been no reported casualties or loss of homes.