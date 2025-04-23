New Jersey Fires: Where Are They Now & More Updates

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Wildfires have broken out across parts of New Jersey, triggering a major emergency response and forcing the evacuation of roughly 3,000 residents. As crews race to contain the flames, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. With the situation still developing, many are asking just how serious things are and what’s happening now.

Find out what we know so far below.

Has New Jersey Ever Experienced Wildfires Before?

Yes, wildfires are a recurring natural phenomenon in New Jersey, particularly in the Pine Barrens, a 1.1 million-acre protected area stretching across southern New Jersey. With its dry, sandy soil and dense pine trees, the area is naturally prone to fires. To keep things under control, officials often use controlled burns to manage brush buildup and lower the risk of larger outbreaks.

Where Are the Wildfires in New Jersey Today?

Right now, the biggest concern is the Jones Road Forest Fire, burning through the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, located within Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County. Fueled by strong 25 mph gusts, the fire has already scorched over 13 square miles—about 8,500 acres—and threatened more than 1,300 structures. At one point, a seven-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway had to be temporarily shut down due to the advancing flames.

In response, Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency, effective 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 23.

“Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way said in a statement. “I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols.”

Have the New Jersey Wildfires Been Contained?

As of late Tuesday night, the Jones Road Forest Fire was reported to be only 10% contained. However, by Wednesday morning, police in both Ocean Township and Lacey Township lifted evacuation orders, and the previously closed section of the Garden State Parkway was reopened. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Officials are still trying to figure out what sparked it in the first place.