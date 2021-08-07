Jessica Springsteen: 5 Things To Know About Bruce’s Equestrian Daughter, 29, Who Won Olympic Silver Medal

The Boss’ daughter make her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — and won silver! Here are five facts about longtime equestrian Jessica Springsteen.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce (yes, as in “The Boss”) and Patti Scialfa, headed to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and came home with a silver medal. The equestrian, 29, secured a spot on Team USA’s jumping team ahead of the games on July 23, marking her Olympic debut. The four-member team also included two-time gold medalist McLain Ward, silver medalist Kent Farrington, and gold medalist Laura Kraut.

After being presented with her silver medal for the team jumping event at Equestrian Park, she told reporters that she immediately called her family. “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she said, per CNN. “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Her mom Patti quickly took to Instagram to congratulate her on the achievement. “BRINGING HOME THE SILVER. Congratulations to the USA 2020 Equestrian Jumping Team!! What a day…what a ride.” Prior to the Games, Jessica appeared on TODAY on Monday, July 19 and told host Hoda Kotb that her famous parents were elated about her making the team. “They were so excited,” Jessica said. “They’ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we’ve been on this journey together, so they were just so happy.”

Learn more about the soon-to-be Olympian with the five facts below.

Jessica Has Been Riding Competitively Since The Age of 5

Per her United States Equestrian Federation profile, Jessica is a lifelong equestrian who began her competitive riding journey at the age of 5. The equestrian told CNN in 2019 that riding has always been a part of her life. “We had a really grounded upbringing, and it was nice that I always had riding to focus on and have something a little bit for myself,” she said. “I think that really helped me grow and become who I am today. And it taught me to work hard and to dedicate myself to something.”

Jessica Was An Alternate At The 2012 London Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics might be her grand games debut, but it certainly isn’t her first time at the event: Jessica served as an alternate at the 2012 London Olympics, but ultimately did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. “What’s great about this sport is that there’s such a longevity to your career,” she told CNN. “I think it’s all about timing, and I hope that it will be the right time for me.”

Jessica Has Various Championship Wins Under Her Belt

The formidable equestrian — who is currently ranked at No. 3 on the U.S. rider list — already has various championship wins under her belt, including the 2008 ASPCA Maclay Finals and the 2009 WEF Excellence in Equitation Championship. Jessica has also secured first-place wins at the 2019 CSI4* Sweden H&M Grand Prix, the Prestige Speed Prize at Jumping Verona, and many more, per her Equestrian Federation bio.

Jessica Is Dating A Fellow Equestrian

Jessica’s love of horseback riding has also seeped into her romantic life: the athlete is dating Lorenzo de Luca, an Italian rider and jumper. The two have reportedly been a couple since 2018. At an equestrian competition in Miami in April 2019, Jessica and Lorenzo were even photographed packing on the PDA in the VIP stands right next to Bruce and Patti.

Jessica’s Famous Dad Might Have Been Manifesting Her Debut

The Boss might have very well been manifesting his daughter’s Team USA debut. Last month, Bruce returned to Broadway after the initial COVID-19 shutdown for a limited summer run of Springsteen on Broadway at St. James Theatre in New York. The shows run between June and September, with a notable gap between the July 17 and August 17 show. Could he have cleared his schedule for a potential flight to Tokyo?