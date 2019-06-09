Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica has one tight body. The horse jumping champ showed of her impressive abs in a red bikini in France.

While Jessica Springsteen‘s dad Bruce is one of most legendary musicians of all time, she took a different career path. The 27-year-old is a professional horse jumper and to live in that line of work requires a light body. She proudly showed it off on the beach in Cannes on June 9 where she rocked a tiny red bikini that displayed her super tight abs. The sportswoman requires a great core and her tummy is flat as a drum as the result of her years in the show ring.

Jessica is currently on vacation with fellow jumper pal Brieanne Dofort — who donned a black and grey two piece — and the ladies enjoyed a dip in the Mediterranean Sea to cool off. She wore her hair up in a loose bun atop her head and aviator shades. Jessica also matched her manicure to her bikini, or maybe she just really likes that color. The athlete added some bracelets to her right wrists while listening to something on her ear buds when out of the ocean. Maybe to one of her dad’s famous songs?

The sexy bikini is a far cry from Jessica’s usual work uniform. She just represented the U.S. at the CSIO Equestrian event in Piazza di Siena in Rome, Italy, where competitors all dress in tight white Jodhpur pants with tall riding boots, crisp white shirts and black blazers along with protective black helmets. Her proud dad Bruce, 69, and mom Patti Scialfa, 65, even traveled overseas to watch their daughter compete and are frequently present at her showjumping comps.

When it was time to leave the beach, Jessica put on a pair of comfy cutoff jean shorts with a white cropped tank and let her long brunette hair flow in the breeze. Ahhh summer. You’ve got to love how celebrity bikini season is already upon us…even though summer technically doesn’t begin until June 21.