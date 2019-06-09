Hot mama! It’s no wonder Gigi and Bella Hadid turned out so stunning with a mom as beautiful as Yolanda. She looks like she could be their sister rocking a tiny bikini in a new pic from Tahiti.

Yolanda Hadid was an in-demand model for 15 years back in her day, and the Dutch beauty has still got it when it comes to her gorgeous face and figure. At 55, she looks more like a sibling and less like the mother of models Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22. She’s currently on vacation in Tahiti, which she called her “Happy place” in a June 7 Instagram photo of her killing it in a tiny black bikini. She has her hands over the strip haps, seductively tugging on them as she stands ankle-deep in the crystal blue water. Her stomach is rock hard flat, which is no easy trick at 55.

Her killer body is all her own after Yolanda announced in January of 2019 that had her breast enhancements and other fillers removed. At the time she shared another bikini pic, announcing, “❤️Freedom like I’ve never felt before,” about her au natural looks. For her Saturday snap, she was celebrating World Oceans Day, captioning the photo “My happy place…… #MagicalSea #Tahiti #WorldOceanDay.” Her face is wrinkle free in the photo and she has her wet hair parted own the middle.

Yolanda had previously opened up about the cosmetic removals on January 14, even though she had her 20-year-old breast implants removed in 2015 when one of them ruptured. “Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out…. Finally back to the original 1964,” she posted, referring to her birth year, along with selfie in a lingerie body suit. “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions [sic] and all the bullsh*t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.”

Fans absolutely loved the photo of Yolanda in Tahiti, including designer March Jacobs who wrote “Beautiful Yolanda!! We love you! ♥️♥️” in the comments. One woman told her “So beautiful. I just turned 51 and you inspire me to live my best life.” “Stunning as ever!!👏👏” another woman cheered her on in the comments.