Yolanda Hadid, 55, Shows Off Her Flawless Body After Removing Breast Implants And Fillers

Yolanda Hadid celebrated her ‘freedom’ from botox, fillers and whatnot with a stunning bikini photo that showed she’s ageless anyways!

Yolanda Hadid, 55, is showing off her natural beauty to the world! After the Making a Model host stripped herself of cosmetic enhancements, she snapped a photo on the beach with arms spread wide, a giddy smile on her face and her incredibly toned abs and legs on full display. She shared the bikini picture to Instagram on Jan. 30, writing, “❤️Freedom like I’ve never felt before.” Yolanda’s happiness is contagious — see the post below! It appears the picture was taken in Mexico, as she shared a video of humpback whales in the country on Jan. 27.

Yolanda, who once dominated catwalks like her children Gigi, 23, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 21, first opened up about backpedaling on her procedures on Jan. 14. “Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out…. Finally back to the original 1964,” she posted, referring to her birth year, along with a sexy selfie of her rocking a lingerie bodysuit. “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions [sic] and all the bullsh*t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.”

In 2015, Yolanda revealed that a 20-year-old breast implant had ruptured, leaking silicone into her body! The Dutch native had the implants removed that same year. “Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body,” Yolanda continued to write in her message shared two weeks ago. “It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own.”

Yolanda has also battled years of debilitating pain from her chronic neurological Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2012 and is a potentially deadly illness “caused by a bacteria that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks” and can cause symptoms like fatigue and muscle and joint aches, according to the CDC.

Like Yolanda, her daughters are also devoid of fillers, which she revealed in another IG exchange with a fan in Jan. 2019. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies, they know better after seeing what I went through,” the mother of three replied to a curious fan.