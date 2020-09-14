Jesse Metcalfe: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

‘DWTS’ is getting a big dose of eye candy in season 29! Jesse Metcalfe will be dancing in the ballroom this season, and he’s definitely going to make us all swoon!

Jesse Metcalfe, 41, is going to make hearts melt when he hits the dance floor during Dancing With the Stars season 29, which premieres Sept. 14. Jesse has made a name for himself in the TV and movie worlds over the years, and now he’s entering uncharted territory with a reality competition series. If you grew up in the 2000s, you probably remember the dreamy actor. But some of you might be asking, who is Jesse Metcalfe? HollywoodLife will get you caught up to speed on all things Jesse.

1. Jesse rose to fame as the hunky gardener on Desperate Housewives. Jesse played swoonworthy John Rowland, the teenage gardener whom Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) has an affair with in the first season. He was prominently featured in the first season, but he returned in seasons 2, 3, 4, and 6. This was the breakout role that catapulted him to stardom.

2. He has starred in a number of TV shows and movies over the years. Before Desperate Housewives, Jesse got his start on the soap opera Passions. Following Desperate Housewives, he went on to star as Christopher Ewing in the Dallas reboot for 3 seasons. Jesse is currently starring as Trace Riley in the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores. He has also starred in many Hallmark Channel TV films. His most notable movie role was playing John Tucker in the 2006 teen film John Tucker Must Die.

3. He went to rehab for his addiction struggles in 2007. Back in 2018, Jesse opened up about his battle with addiction on Instagram. He posted a Polaroid photo of himself from March 19, 2007, the day he checked himself into rehab after a 3-day bender. “These were some of the darkest days in my addiction,” he wrote.

4. He was hospitalized in 2008 after falling off a balcony. At an after-party following the World Music Awards in Monaco, Jesse fell off a second-story balcony and broke his fibula. He was briefly hospitalized. Jesse explained how he fell in an interview with People in 2009. “I went to sit back on this railing and just slipped off. I landed on my feet and I broke my leg. I got lucky,” he said at the time.

5. Jesse is reportedly off the market! The actor is reportedly dating model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, 27, according to E! News. Jesse and Cara Santana, 36, split in Jan. 2020 after 13 years together. They had gotten engaged in 2016.