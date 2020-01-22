Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe Split: Engaged Couple Breaks Up After Over A Decade Together

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe are over, according to a new report on January 22, which claims they’re no longer living with each other. The actor and his fiancée of four years have reportedly ended their 4-year engagement.

After more than a decade together, four of those years engaged, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have called it quits, Us Weekly reports on January 22. “They’ve split and are not together,” a source, which claims they’re now living separately, told the site. “He did not cheat on her,” the source adds. The Desperate Housewives actor, 41, and Vida star, 35, reportedly split just days after he was spotted getting cozy with multiple women in Los Angeles.

Jesse was the subject of cheating rumors over the weekend after he was spotted cuddling up to two different women. The actor could be seen smiling and holding hands with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, 25, at the vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Just hours later, Jesse was again photographed with a blonde mystery woman at the Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, California. The actor appeared to be whispering in her ear, and held onto her waist tightly.

It was just a few months ago that Cara told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in November 2019 that she was so excited to marry Jesse. Though they hadn’t set a wedding date yet, she mused that it would probably happen “sometime in 2020,” after Jesse wrapped filming his Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores. She told us that their relationship worked so well because they prioritized independence. “I think because we’re so fulfilled individually we’re able to bring so much to our relationship when we’re together,” Cara said. “I think it goes without saying that trust and communication, support, and being friends first is also incredibly important, but I think that a lot of times couples forget who they are outside of the relationship; that’s certainly not a problem for us.”

Jesse popped the question to Cara during an utterly romantic proposal in August 2016. The actor proposed to his longtime love as they cruised down the Hudson River on a 50-foot sailboat. He presented her with a 5.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond ring, as Eric Clapton‘s “Pretty Girl” played in the background while he got down on bended knee. “What a weekend! Meant to get this up yesterday, but was too busy celebrating,” Jesse posted on Instagram while showing off Cara’s stunning ring.