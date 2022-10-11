James Lastovic: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Found After Going Missing In Hawaii

James was the star of ‘Days Of Our Lives’ for five years

He was reported missing by his mom on Tuesday

The two were located shortly after going missing

James Lastovic was reported missing along with his roommate Nevin Dizdari during a trip to Hawaii on Sunday, October 9. Luckily, the two have gotten in touch with their family and are doing okay, according to TMZ. James, 28, is a rising actor, who’s been appearing in small roles for nearly a decade. Find out more about James here.

1. James was a soap opera star

While James has appeared in a few projects throughout his career, his most well-known casting came in 2015. He had been a staple of the iconic daytime soap Days of Our Lives. He appeared in over 100 episodes as the character Joey Johnson until he left the series in 2020.

2. He went missing while out on a hike with his roommate in Hawaii

James’ mom Lucienne announced that her son and Nevin had gone missing in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 11, in the early morning, around 2:30 a.m. EST. She wrote that James and Nevin were staying at Hanalei Bay Resort in Hawaii from October 7 to 9 and were supposed to have flown back but didn’t make their flight, and didn’t return their rental car. “This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids,” she wrote.

She revealed that they’d gone for a hike but weren’t found again. “They asked for info about KOKEE state PARK so they could take the long trail hike,” she wrote. “They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police’s possession.”

3. James and Nevin were found shortly after the news went public

Thankfully, it seems like James and Nevin simply got lost, but were able to make their way back. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin,” Nevin’s sister shared in a post, per TMZ.

4. He acted alongside Debby Ryan in ‘Insatiable’

While James’ longest-running role was on Days of Our Lives, he also starred in the first season of the popular Netflix show Insatiable. He appeared as Christian Keene in 10 episodes of the Debby Ryan–starring series. While most of the episodes he appeared in were season one, he did make a guest appearance in the show’s second season, per IMDb.

5. He appeared in his first movie in 2021

While most of James’ work has been TV-based, he did act in his first feature film in 2021. He appeared as Cane in the comedy-thriller This Game’s Called Murder alongside Hellboy star Ron Perlman. James is also expected to star in the upcoming short The Dog.