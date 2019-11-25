Jake Hoot: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner On Season 17 Of ‘The Voice’

Fans are absolutely loving Jake Hoot on season 17 of ‘The Voice’! As he continues to impress viewers with his performances, here’s more to know about him.

Kelly Clarkson was the only coach to turn around for Jake Hoot’s performance during the blind auditions on The Voice — and that decision is paying off! Throughout season 17 of the singing competition, Jake has continued to impress week after week. Not only are the coaches all fans of him, but the viewers are on-board, as well. Jake sings country classics and new country hits, and shows his depth and solid voice with every performance. As he prepares to take on the top 11, here’s more to know:

1. He spent a majority of his childhood in the Dominican Republic. Jake was actually born in Texas, but by the time he was nine years old, his parents, who are missionaries, had relocated their family to the Dominican Republic. Because of his years in the DR, Jake has become fluent in Spanish. He also developed his love for music during these years, as he started singing and playing guitar as a teenager. He lived there until his late teen years, when the family moved to Tennessee

2. He’s college educated. Jake began attending Tennessee Tech University, in 2009. He continued playing gigs around the area during that time. His shows were mostly at college bars and restaurants.

3. He was a college football player. Despite never playing organized football, Jake walked onto the Tennessee Tech football team in college. His football teammates were the ones who ended up convincing him to start playing at open mics and pursuing music.

4. He’s a single father. Jake has a four-year-old daughter named Macy, who has supported him throughout his experience on The Voice. He is divorced from Macy’s mother.

5. He has a LOT of siblings. Jake is one of NINE siblings in his family. He is the second oldest in the brood.