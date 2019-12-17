‘The Voice’ Finale Live Blog: 1 Singer Is Named The Winner Of Season 17

Four singers are left, but only one can be named the winner on season 17 of ‘The Voice’! Follow along right here as the big finale unfolds.

The finale of season 17 of The Voice is here! Tonight, either Rose Short, Ricky Duran, Jake Hoot or Katie Kadan will be named the winner of the show, but first, there are tons of fun performances to get through. Up first, some of the season 17 male vocalists — Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q — hit the stage for an upbeat and fun rendition of “Give Me Some Lovin’.” The next performance is from Lady Antebellum, who sing their latest hit song, “What If I Never Get Over You.” Of course, they absolutely KILL it, as always!

