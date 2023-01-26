Jake Funk: 5 Things To Know About Football Player Engaged To Hannah Ann Sluss

Jake Funk is an NFL running back for the Indianapolis Colts

He’s been dating Hannah Ann Sluss since late 2021.

Hannah revealed that Jake proposed in a TikTok video.

Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss are engaged! The Bachelor star, 26, revealed that Jake, 25, proposed to her in a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 25. Hannah shared a clip of the two having a romantic dinner on the beach before she turned and showed her beautiful engagement ring with a sign that read, “She Said Yes,” behind her. The reality star and football player both seemed ecstatic about starting the next phase of their life together. Find out everything you need to know about jake here!

@hannahannsluss The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍 ♬ original sound – fantasyfilm

1. Hannah revealed that she was dating Jake before Super Bowl LVI

Hannah, who was proposed to by Peter Weber in season 24 of The Bachelor, revealed that she and Jake were dating in a TikTok video shortly before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. While it’s not clear when exactly they got together, it appears that they’ve been seeing each other since at least late 2021, per Us Weekly.

2. Jake was drafted to the NFL in 2021

Jake began his NFL career, when he was drafted to the Rams in May 2021. His season with the Rams was certainly an exciting one, as he got to take home a Super Bowl ring that February. He remained in Los Angeles for the 2022 season, until he was waived in October. He signed a short deal with the New Orleans Saints for their practice squad before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in November. He joined the active roster in January.

3. He went to the University of Maryland

Before joining the NFL, Jake had his college career at the University of Maryland. He joined the UMD Terrapins in 2016 and started playing as a freshman. Jake suffered a torn ACL as a junior and redshirted for his junior and senior years to give himself two more years of eligibility. He opted to try out for the NFL Draft despite having two more years of eligibility in 2021.

4. Many of his family members were college athletes

The athletic genes seem to run in Jake’s family! Two of his grandparents played sports at Penn State. His dad Jim was also on the Penn State football team, while his mom A’Lisa was a competitive swimmer at Pennsylvania’s Clarion University. His brother Jordan played football for Army for one year, and his half-brother was on the Ohio State University lacrosse team and played pro lacrosse for a bit.

5. Jake likes golfing to wind down

Outside of the NFL, Jake’s hobby is a bit more relaxing! He’s posted photos of himself hitting the greens on some gorgeous golf courses. He’s shared clips of himself teeing off, but also made jokes that he enjoys the classic Adam Sandler golf comedy Happy Gilmore. It seems like both he and Hannah enjoy playing together, and he’s shared photos of the two of them on a course together on his Instagram.