Hillary Super: 5 Things To Know About Savage X Fenty’s New CEO After Rihanna Steps Down

Rihanna has been the CEO of her Savage x Fenty brand since 2018.

She recently announced she’d be stepping down as the head of the lingerie company.

Hillary Super was announced as her replacement on June 22r.

Rihanna has been the head of her ubiquitous Savage x Fenty brand for five years, expertly hawking sexy lingerie for all body types and celebrating the beauty of the human physique with stylish looks. Sometimes, she even courted controversy through the brand — in November of 2022, she invited the embattled ex-husband of Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp, to model in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

Now, that five-year era has ended. The “Umbrella” hitmaker, who became a billionaire in 2021, announced she’d be stepping back as CEO of the company. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” she said in a June 22 statement to Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

In the same announcement, she revealed her replacement. “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Here’s everything you need to about the woman who will be leading Rihanna’s iconic brand into its next phase of success.

She’s starting her new job soon.

According to Vogue, Hillary is expected to assume leadership over the brand almost immediately, on June 26. And she’s thrilled. “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” she told the magazine. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Hillary has plenty of experience.

Vogue Business also points out that Hillary is not a novice when it comes to major fashion brands. She previously headed up Anthropologie Group as CEO, and worked in a leadership capacity at household name brands including American Eagle, Guess, Gap, and Old Navy.

She’s also a board member.

Hillary took to Instagram on Friday, June 23, to share that she’s not only taking over as CEO — she’ll also be a board member for Savage x Fenty. “Really pleased to finally be able to share that I am joining SavageXFenty as CEO and board member,” she captioned a screen capture of Vogue Business’s coverage of the switchover. “New chapter starts Monday! Link to article in my stories.”

Hillary enjoys cooking.

According to her Instagram account, Savage x Fenty’s new leader is an avid and talented cook. Along with a photo of herself in a kitchen with a newly-made delicacy on April 23, she wrote, “Last cookbook club of the season. This month: Gjelina! Lots of beautiful veggie-forward dishes. I made the chocolate tart- not the prettiest but very good. Recommend!”

A follower on her page also commented on her IG announcement about Savage x Fenty. “They are lucky to have you, Hillary, although I’ll miss seeing all your baking as I’m sure you’re going to be very busy,” they wrote.

Hillary has also shared scrumptious photos of Tomato Tarte Tatin, artichokes with lemon, pot pies, and Meringues with Pomegranate Orange Syrup.

She resides in Palm Springs.

According to her Instagram account, Hillary lives at least part time in the exclusive desert enclave of Palm Springs, Cailfornia. For the uninitiated, many of the Kardashians regularly vacation there. Hillary tags herself in Palm Springs often, and appears to be part of a group called the CookbookClub of Palm Springs.