Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna After His Controversial Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Appearance

Johnny Depp was grateful for the chance to show off his modeling skills in Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. The 21 Jump Street alum took to his Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the date of the program’s debut on Amazon Prime, to thank the pregnant icon for the incredible opportunity. “Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4,” Johnny wrote alongside a video of himself showing off his supermodel poses, as seen here.

The Oscar-nominated actor shocked a few fans with his appearance in Rihanna’s event, as some found it a bit controversial after the actor recently won his defamation suit against his ex Amber Heard, who was found guilty of damaging Johnny’s career after she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse. However, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife, Johnny was too flabbergasted over the invite to be aware of any naysayers.

“Johnny couldn’t believe when Rihanna reached out to ask if he would make an appearance in her Savage x Fenty fashion show,” the insider explained. “Although he didn’t have a huge part in the show and didn’t walk the runway, it was still such a huge honor to be the very first male model that has partaken in the famous star moment Rihanna always features.” The source went on to say that Johnny and the “Umbrella” singer go way back as friends, first linking up when they both “collaborated with Dior several years ago for their own individual campaigns.”

johnny depp for savage x fenty vol. 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/nSPLGvP8fM — best of johnny depp (@DEPPFlLES) November 9, 2022

In the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, Johnny strutted his stuff in a white tank top, green silk jacket and matching baggy pants, part of the men’s collection from Rihanna. The actor was seen walking towards the camera with total swagger as Outkast’s 2000 mega hit “So Fresh, So Clean” plays in the background. It was quite the moment. Meanwhile, the Savage X Fenty looks worn throughout the extravaganza will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.