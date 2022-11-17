Gabriella Baldacchino: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Patrick Dempsey’s Daughter In ‘Disenchanted’

Gabriella stars as Morgan in Disenchanted.

Gabriella is also in college.

Disenchanted is her breakout role.

It’s time to go back to the world of Enchanted. The long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted, premieres November 18 on Disney+. The film features familiar faces and some new ones, including Gabriella Baldacchino.

So, who is Gabriella Baldacchino? She’s a star on the rise. Learn more about Gabriella’s character as Disenchanted becomes the topic of every Disney lover’s conversation.

1. Gabriella plays Morgan Philip in Disenchanted.

Morgan Philip is the teenage daughter of Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. In the sequel, Morgan is now 16 years old. Gabriella told ScreenRant at D23 that Morgan and her stepmother Giselle are in a “hard place in their relationship because sometimes the fairytale bond that brought them together kind of fades away a little bit.” The move out of New York City is tough on Morgan.

2. Gabriella was not in the first Enchanted film.

The role of Morgan Philip was originally played by Rachel Covey in the first film. Rachel is now a writer and composer. She attended the November 16 premiere of Disenchanted alongside Gabriella, Amy Adams, and more.

3. Gabriella recently appeared in The Conners.

Gabriella guest-starred in a 2021 episode of The Conners as a character named Isabella. She also had roles in the TV movie Unschooled and the film Ask For Jane.

4. Gabriella is currently in college.

Gabriella is a student at the University of Southern California. Back in May 2022, she posted photos on Instagram of her time at school. “Is this proof that i go to usc, wrong answers only,” she captioned the post.

5. Gabriella can sing.

Gabriella has appeared in several local theater productions of shows like Funny Girl, Heathers, Jersey Boys, Sweet Charity, and more. Gabriella has shown off her voice in multiple musical numbers that have been posted on YouTube. It’s likely we’ll get to see her sing in Disenchanted!