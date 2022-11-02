‘Disenchanted’: The New Trailer & Everything We Know About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

It’s been 15 years, but Disenchanted will be worth the wait. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+ in November 2022. A new trailer dropped on November 1 and revealed Giselle’s getting a bit wicked in the sequel. The first trailer was unveiled at D23 in September 2022.

Amy Adams will be back as the beloved Giselle, along with many of her original cast members. The original movie was released in 2007, and fans have been hoping that the Enchanted crew would give us one more chapter of their fairytale. HollywoodLife has the latest updates about Disenchanted, including the release date, cast, and more.

Disenchanted Release Date

Disenchanted will premiere on November 18. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on November 24, the same day as the Thanksgiving holiday. On October 18, Disney+ announced that the Disenchanted release date had been moved up 6 days to November 18.

Filming began in May 2021. Amy Adams revealed on May 5 via Instagram that she had arrived in Ireland to begin filming Disenchanted. Filming in Ireland came to an end on July 22, 2021. Reshoots took place in England and New York City.

Disenchanted Cast & Crew

The cast of Disenchanted includes the core cast of the original film. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, along with Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip. Giselle and Robert are now married and have a daughter named Sophia. Robert’s older daughter, Morgan, is all grown up. She will be played by Gabriella Baldacchino, replacing Rachel Covey.

Idina Menzel returns as Nancy Tremaine, who is now Edward’s wife and the Queen of Andalasia. Speaking of Edward, the dashing James Marsden will also be reprising the role of Edward, who is the King of Andalasia.

New cast members include Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, who becomes Giselle’s main adversary. Yvette Nicole Brown plays Rosaleen, while Jayma Mays plays Ruby. Griffin Newman joins the cast as the voice of Pip, one of Giselle’s chipmunk friends.

Adam Shankman is the director of Disenchanted. He’s known for directing films like The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, and Hairspray. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are back as the film’s songwriters, and Alan is composing the score. The movie will feature new songs from the duo.

How To Watch The Enchanted Sequel

Disenchanted will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+. Enchanted was released in theaters and earned over $340 million at the box office. Disney decided to forego a theatrical release for Disenchanted and premiere the film on the Disney+ streaming service like Hocus Pocus 2. If you love the music, the digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on November 18 as well.

What Is The Storyline For Disenchanted?

The official synopsis for Disenchanted reads: “It has been more than ten years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

Amy recently teased that the film takes a bit of a dark turn compared to the first film. “I don’t want to give too much away, but when Giselle makes the wish that the world could be a fairy tale, she still thinks she’s a younger lady, I guess, because she’s the ingenue. And she’s not anymore. She’s now the stepmother and things begin to unfold in that direction,” she told EW.

At D23, Amy revealed in a cast video with EW that the movie is a “love letter” to her daughter. “I’m really excited for people to see it. I feel like it was the right time to do it and the right story so I’m excited,” she said.

Adam also told Yahoo! at D23, “It doesn’t sit well with her [Giselle] that she cannot make things better all the time. And realizing ‘happily ever after’ wasn’t what [it was promised to be]. So she makes a big mistake and tries to impose her will, basically, and control how life works. And there are disastrous consequences. But not disastrous for the audience!”

The Oscar nominee promised that Idina will have musical numbers in Disenchanted. Idina, a Tony winner, didn’t sing in the original film. “She sings twice, and I couldn’t be happier. Yes, that’s a Wicked reference,” Amy continued in her interview with EW. “But I’m thrilled. Her song is so beautiful. It’s one of my favorite moments of the movie. She’s Idina — she’s special and has such a beautiful voice.”