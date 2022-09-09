‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!

James Marsden returns as the lovable Prince Edward, along with Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, Robert’s ex who is now married to Prince Edward. Nancy and Prince Edward are beyond thrilled for Robert and Giselle as they start their new life in Monroeville. When life isn’t exactly the fairytale she thought it would be, Giselle takes matters into her own hands with her wishes. However, those wishes come at a cost.

The original Enchanted cast will be joined in Disenchanted by Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays as Ruby; and Oscar Nunez as Edgar.

Production on the live-action musical comedy sequel got underway in May 2021. Filming took place in Ireland. Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

“Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” Director/producer Adam Shankman said in a statement. “With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen’s mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

Enchanted was released in 2007 and became yet another Disney blockbuster. The movie made over $340 million at the box office. Enchanted was nominated for 3 Oscars. This time around, the Enchanted sequel is heading to Disney+. Disenchanted will premiere exclusively on November 24 on Disney+.