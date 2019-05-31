Frankie Catania: 5 Things To Know About Gia Giudice’s Prom Date

Fans are buzzing about Frankie Catania, 20, after he was revealed to be Gia Giudice’s date to prom earlier this month — and based on what we know about him, he’s quite a catch!

Gia Giudice, 18, looked gorgeous at prom, but what fans really can’t stop talking about is the hunky guy who she brought as her date! It turns out, the hottie is actually another child of a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member….Frankie Catania! Frankie is the son of Dolores Catania, and he and Gia looked so cute as they posed for photos and videos that were then posted to social media. It’s unclear if the pair just went as friends or if there’s something more going on here, but either way, people are dying to know more about the 20-year-old. Here’s five facts:

1. He’s a college boy! Frankie is currently a student at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield Connecticut. Dolores revealed his college decision in an Instagram post in April 2017, so it’s likely that he just finished up his sophomore year in May 2019. “I am so proud to announce that @frank.catania will be attending @sacredheartuniveristy this upcoming fall semester,” Dolores gushed. “All of your hard work and dedication has paid off Frankie! I can’t wait to see all that is to come in this next stage of your life.”

2. He wants to be an actor. Dolores has previously revealed that Frankie dreams of being an actor one day. He even attended the Michael Luggio acting school in New York City to help perfect his craft! Frankie had a small role in a movie called A World Away, as well.

3. He’s very into fitness. Based on Frankie’s Instagram, it’s clear that he takes working out very seriously! Not only does he have a rock hard body, but he’s not shy about showing it off in shirtless selfies!

4. He’s close with his family. Frankie’s parents, Dolores and Frank Catania Sr., have been divorced for years, but they’ve remained extremely amicable — almost to the point where it’s confusing to people sometimes because they’re so close! Frankie also has an older sister, Gabrielle, 23. On Thanksgiving 2017, he posted an throwback family picture, where he gushed, “So thankful for these special people in my life and many more.”

5. He’s done some modeling. IN addition to acting, Frankie has also done some modeling, and even appeared in an ad for Calvin Klein!