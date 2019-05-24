Gia Giudice, 18, Looks So Grown Up In Gorgeous Prom Photos

Gia Giudice looked like she stepped out of a fairytale in new photos from her very first prom on May 23! The 18-year-old daughter of ‘RHONJ’ star, Teresa Giudice, posed in a lacy, light blue gown with embellished flowers.

Gia Giudice, 18, is glowing in a new photo she shared on Instagram, May 23, from her high school prom! The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47, looked stunning in a v-neck light blue dress that featured lacy embellished flowers. Her dress was courtesy of Coco’s Chateau Gowns, a popular dress shop in her home state of New Jersey. — See Gia’s photo from her first prom, below!

“Prom round one,” the high school senior captioned the photo of herself on Thursday. She added a blue heart emoji. Gia posed in front of a tree in the photo, which included her pretty corsage of white flowers she wore on her left wrist. The teenager, who recently announced she will attend Rutgers University this fall, wore her hair curled in a half-up, half-down style, which was created by Lucia Casazza, who she tagged in the photo, along with Priscilla DiStasio, who did her bright, blue shadow and full face of makeup.

Gia’s prom comes just days after her father Joe was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. while his ongoing deportation case awaits a final verdict, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Joe is currently awaiting the fate of his future — whether he will continue to permanently reside in the U.S. or be deported to his native, Italy — as he remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

(Photo credit: Instagram/Gia Giudice)

Joe, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, was released from an Allentown, Pennsylvania prison on March 14, after serving three years for bank fraud. From there, he was transported into federal custody by ICE until his case closes.

Joe and Teresa are parents to Gia, and their three other daughters — Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Teresa previously made it clear that she will divorce Joe, should he get deported during the explosive RHONJ season 9 reunion in March.

The father of four turned 47 on May 22, and Gia, along with Milania shared sweet messages on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday [sic] to keep going and never stop fighting! You inspire me everyday [sic],” Gia wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her in Joe’s arms. “Love you so much, keep smiling see you soon,” she continued, adding two red heart emojis.