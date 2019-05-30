‘RHONJ’ Stars Gia Giudice, 18, & Frankie Catania, 20, Spark Romance Rumors After Prom Date

The two children of ‘RHONJ’ stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania looked stunning as they attended Gia’s prom together!

Gia Giudice, 18, and Frankie Catania, 20, attended prom together on May 30. The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 47, and the son of her co-star, Dolores Catania, 48, sparked romance rumors as Gia brought Frankie as her date to the special occasion on May 30. She looked stunning in a plunging sky blue gown that hugged her curves and included a long, flowing skirt. “So gorgeous!” Teresa could be heard gushing off camera in a video she posted to her Instagram Stories. Gia’s younger sister Milania Giudice, 14, reposted the video and added the caption, “Stunning.”

Teresa shared numerous videos with her 1.6 million Instagram followers of her eldest daughter’s special evening. The Bravo star made her way around her mansion which was filled with dozens of Gia’s friends and their parents who all attended for a pre-party at the New Jersey home. Despite cops even showing up to Teresa’s house for having too many cars in the driveway, the mom-of-four was in great spirits. “Look at everyone, look how pretty!” Teresa boasted while filming the massive group mingling throughout her home. “Hi Frankie! That’s my daughter’s prom date. Look at how handsome he is,” she said while shooting Dolores’ only son.

A fan site also reposted the video of Gia making her debut while walking down the stairs of their home. Fans agreed how beautiful Gia looked and were “hoping” romance rumors of the pair were true. One fan responded, “Hoping and praying those two are dating!!” while another added, “She is beautiful,they would make a Nice couple💕”

Frankie is currently a student at Sacred Heart University, but he congratulated Gia on her acceptance to Rutgers University, as she will be attending for her freshman year in the fall. The hunk posted a photo alongside Gia after they attended Melissa Gorga‘s fashion show on May 3. “Great time last night at the ENVY fashion show. Thanks to @melissagorga for having me walk❤️ Was also great catching up with @_giagiudice, congrats on Rutgers!” he captioned a gorgeous pic of the two. “Aw always love seeing you xo❤️❤️ thank you,” Gia replied. Stay tuned for any updates of a possible romance!