Who Is Francoise Galpin in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Meet Tyler’s Mother

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season 2 of Wednesday introduced us to brand-new characters, and some of them tell Tyler Galpin’s (Hunter Doohan) backstory. During part 2 of the second season, viewers learned that Tyler’s mom, Francoise Galpin, was at Willow Hill. Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know about Francoise, her life and her family.

(Warning: spoilers are ahead for all of season 2 of Wednesday)

Is Wednesday Getting a Season 3?

Yes! Our favorite creepy and kooky and mysterious and spooky character is coming back for a third round, Netflix confirmed earlier this year. Season 2 ended with Wednesday’s best friend and roomie, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), transforming into an alpha werewolf, which forces her to flee Nevermore and live a life of solitude. So, what does this mean for season 3?

Miles Millar, co-showrunner and co-creator of Wednesday, told Netflix’s Tudum that fans “should be very worried for Enid” now that we know her fate. “We’re certainly worried for Enid,” Miles added.

“It’s a big deal for Enid and getting out of this is going to be difficult,” Miles continued. “Female friendship and sisterhood is the heart and soul of the show. Wednesday and Enid had some ups and downs this season, but that moment of pure sacrifice is a really great climactic moment for Enid’s arc this season.”

As for Emma, the actress said her character “is going to be stuck as a werewolf, having some crazy adventures up in Canada. But she’s going on a journey to find how to turn back into a human.”

“Wolf-Enid probably expects Wednesday to come find and help her — or, at least, I imagine she hopes for it,” Emma added.

As for Tyler, Wednesday’s former love interest, he becomes a complicated ally, dare we say, at the end of season 2.

Who Is Francoise Galpin in Wednesday?

Francoise Galpin is Tyler’s mom. That’s right — she’s isn’t dead, like he thought, and she’s a Hyde just like her son. Francoise is also the former wife of Sheriff Donovan Galpin. A former normie, Francoise was institutionalized at Willow Hill after giving birth to Tyler after her postpartum depression unearthed her Hyde nature.

Morticia strikes a deal with Francoise to spare Wednesday and keep Tyler away from Jericho, and the mother and son have a touching moment before viewers see her cough up blood — and indication that she’s withering away without a master. Hydes need a master to survive, but females can live without one for a while; males, however, can’t.

Francoise temporarily serves as Tyler’s master to ensure he survives, but how long can that last?

Who Is Isaac Night in Wednesday?

Isaac — a.k.a Slurp the zombie — is Francoise’s brother and Tyler’s uncle. Slurp escapes from Willow Hill just like the Galpin family did and eats multiple victims’ brains in his path. Over time, Slurp morphs back into human form, revealing his mortal self, Isaac, whose story traces back to Nevermore Academy.

It turns out that Isaac was the roommate of Wednesday’s father, Gomez, while they attended Nevermore. While there, Isaac tried to save Francoise with a machine from being a Hyde, since it’s practically a death sentence, and he needed Gomez’s help. However, the machine would result in Gomez’s death, which Morticia prevented. The machine broke down and killed Isaac, so Gomez and Morticia buried him in the cemetery until their son, Pugsley, (Wednesday’s brother) resurrected him as the zombie, Slurp.