Who Is Eric Dane’s Wife? All About Rebecca Gayheart & Their Marriage

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Rebecca Gayheart has spent years in Hollywood as an actress and former model, but in recent years, public attention has largely focused on her enduring bond with husband Eric Dane. The Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star married Gayheart in 2004, and together they raised two daughters. Though the couple separated in 2018, they remained legally married and closely connected, especially after Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane died on February 19, 2026, at age 53. His family confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.” The statement added that Dane “became a passionate advocate for awareness and research” during his illness and that the family has asked for privacy as they navigate this loss.

Here’s more to know about Rebecca Gayheart and her life with the late actor.

She Is an Actress and Former Model

Gayheart began her career as a teen model before transitioning into acting in the 1990s. She became widely recognized as the face of Noxzema in a popular skincare campaign, earning the nickname the “Noxzema Girl.” Gayheart went on to build a steady film and television career, appearing in projects like Beverly Hills, 90210, Scream 2, Jawbreaker and Urban Legend.

She Married Eric Dane in 2004

Gayheart and Dane tied the knot in October 2004 in Las Vegas after a relatively short courtship. At the time, Dane’s career was on the rise, and he would soon become a household name as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple largely kept their relationship private but occasionally appeared together at red carpet events and industry gatherings throughout their marriage.

She Shares Two Daughters With Eric Dane

Together, Gayheart and Dane welcomed two daughters: Billie Beatrice, born in 2010, and Georgia Geraldine, born in 2011. Both parents have spoken over the years about how central their children are to their lives.

She Filed for Divorce — Then Reconciled

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” they said at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls, as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

However, the two never finalized their split and remained legally married. In the years that followed, they appeared to reconcile and maintained a united front while co-parenting their daughters.