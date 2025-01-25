DJ Unk: 5 Things to Know About the Music Artist Who Died at 43

DJ Unk (nee Anthony Leonard Platt) has died at age of 43. His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, took to social media on Friday to share the sad news. “Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” Sherkita wrote in a simple but heartfelt Facebook post. “Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Unk’s first record label, Big Oomp Records, took to Instagram to honor the late star on Friday with a carousel of photos, as well. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,'” they wrote in part on January 24. “On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

Amid news of his death, learn more about the life of the Atlanta native and music artist.

DJ Unk Was a Husband and Father

According to his wife’s social media post, DJ Unk was a father. “Our life will never be the same,” she wrote via Facebook.

He Suffered From Health Problems

Though a cause of death has not been released, a source allegedly told The New York Post on January 24 that the rapper dealt with “health complications.” According to the outlet, the musician was hospitalized for a heart attack in 2009. He had suffered partial paralysis in his left arm and chest pains leading up to the serious medical event. “It’s a blessing for me to celebrate [another] birthday,” he told XXL in 2010. “I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself. I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife.”

DJ Unk Hit His Career Peak in the Mid-2000s

In 2006, he rapper’s single “2 Step” reached number for on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. His hit “Walk It Out” was featured in street dancer drama Stomp the Yard in 2007. According to NorthJersey.com, he was a key artist in snap music, a subgenre of crunk.

He Began His Career at Just 17

The Atlanta native reportedly began his career as a DJ at the young age of 17, in 1998. According to Variety, he worked with DJ Montay and DJ Jelly as the Southern Style DJs. Big Oomp Records signed him in 2000 and subsequently released his debut album “Beat’n Down Yo Block!” in 2000.

DJ Unk’s Last Major Performance Was in 2023

Per Variety, Unk appeared at the BET Awards in 2023, performing “Walk It Out” during a medley featuring F.L.Y. and Soulja Boy. He released his final album, Fresh Off Dem Papers, back in 2017.