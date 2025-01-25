What Happened to DJ Unk? About the 42-Year-Old Artist’s Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

DJ Unk (real name: Anthony Leonard Platt) died, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed on social media on January 24, 2025. The rapper, an Atlanta Georgia native that came onto the music scene in the 1990s, was 42 at the time of his death. As fans grieve the loss of Unk, many are asking what happened to him.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” Unk’s wife wrote via Facebook. “Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Big Oomp Records, which signed Unk in 2000, paid tribute to the late music artist in an Instagram post that day. The record company wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk’ On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever,” Big Oomp Records continued. “His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years. Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed.”

Find out everything we know about Unk’s death below.

RIP DJ Unk 🕊️pic.twitter.com/fOIQpVcnkb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 25, 2025

Who Is DJ Unk?

Unk was a DJ, rapper and hype man who rose to the hip-hope scene in the late 1990s when he began spinning records.

DJ Unk’s Songs

Among one of Unk’s most famous songs was his 2006 single “Walk It Out,” which made it onto the top 10 list of the Billboard Hot 100. He is also recognized for his subsequent hit “2 Step.”

Did DJ Unk Have Kids?

Yes, as his wife, Long-Platt, confirmed on social media, she and Unk have children together.

DJ Unk’s Cause of Death

Unk’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public. In 2009, he reportedly was hospitalized from a heart attack, and he spoke with XXL the following year about “medical issues.”

“I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself,” Unk said in 2010, while pointing out that he quit smoking and drinking alcohol. “I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife.”

He elaborated that his issues came “from not exercising, from not eating right,” and he added, “Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”