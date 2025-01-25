DJ Unk’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Artist Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

DJ Unk rose to acclaim in the early 2000s after releasing his song “Walk It Out,” which hit the Billboard Hot 100. In January 2025, the rapper’s life ended, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed via Facebook. A cause of death was not publicly disclosed as Long-Platt wrote, “I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same.” While his fans mourn the loss of Unk, many are looking back at his career, from his humble beginnings to now.

Who Was DJ Unk?

Unk, whose real name was Anthony Leonard Platt, was a DJ, a hype man and a rapper. In the late 1990s, he worked with the Southern Style DJs in Georgia. In 2000, Unk was signed by Big Oomp Records, who paid tribute to him in an Instagram statement in January 2025, which read, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk.'”

“On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit,” the record label’s statement read. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever. Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years. Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed.”

What Was DJ Unk’s Net Worth?

Unk’s current net worth is unknown, but multiple outlets estimated that it was at least $100,000 at one point.

How Did DJ Unk Die?

A cause of death was not revealed when news of Unk’s death broke.

DJ Unk’s Health

During his rise to fame, Unk experienced a few health issues, he pointed out to XXL magazine in a 2010 interview. One year prior, he was reportedly hospitalized due to a heart attack.

“I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself,” Unk told the outlet. “I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife. It comes from not exercising, from not eating right.”

Though he improved his physical health, Unk also acknowledged this his hectic career schedule took a toll on him.

“Basically man, I work hard everyday,” he added at the time. “Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”