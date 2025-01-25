DJ Unk’s Health: Everything We Know About His Past ‘Medical Issues’

Image Credit: Getty Images

DJ Unk, whose real name was Anthony Leonard Platt, died in January 2025. He was 43. Known for his hits such as “2 Step” and “Walk It Out,” Unk’s death broke the hearts of his fans and family. The late rapper’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on January 24, which read, “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Unk’s death came more than a decade after he opened up about experiencing “medical issues.” Learn more about the late music artist’s life, career and health below.

Who Is DJ Unk?

Unk was a rapper, DJ and hype man who rose to prominence in the late 1990s when he began spinning records. He joined the DJ entourage known as the Southern Style DJs, and they performed in various venues across Georgia. He later released his successful hit “Walk It Out” in 2006, which was included in the Billboard Hot 100.

What Happened to DJ Unk in the Past?

During a March 2010 interview with XXL magazine, Unk revealed he had “some medical issues going on from not eating the right food” and added that he “stopped taking care of [himself].”

“I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife,” the rapper pointed out at the time. “It comes from not exercising, from not eating right. Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”

After he was reportedly hospitalized for a heart attack in 2009, Unk noted to the outlet that he felt “blessed” to be able to continue his life and career.

“Whenever I go out, I still enjoy myself like before. I have a drink or two before I hit the stage,” he admitted. “I just don’t go ham like I did before.”

How Did DJ Unk Die?

Unk’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Does DJ Unk Have Kids?

Yes, Unk shares children with his wife, Sherkita.