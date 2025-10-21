Who Is Daniel Naroditsky? All About the Chess Grandmaster Who Died at 29

Image Credit: San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Daniel Naroditsky went viral for his ability to play chess while blindfolded. After earning the title of grandmaster at age of 18, the California native became a well-known name in the chess world. His October 2025 death shocked fans and peers everywhere — especially since he was just 29 years old and had no known health issues.

In a statement from his family shared by the Charlotte Chess Center via X, Naroditsky’s death was labeled as “unexpected.”

“It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky,” the Naroditysky family’s statement read. “Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. He was also a loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many.”

Below, learn about Daniel’s early life and his career as a chess player and grandmaster.

Daniel Naroditsky Was From California

Born in San Mateo, California, the late chess grandmaster went to high school at the Crystal Springs Uplands School before going on to study history at Stanford University.

Daniel Also Went By ‘Danya’

Daniel also went by the nickname “Danya” by many in the chess world. He was raised by his parents, Vladimir and Lena, who were Jewish emigrants from the former Soviet Union.

Daniel Learned How to Play Chess When He was 6

Daniel’s father, Vladimir, taught him the game when he was just 6 years old. From then on, he showed a remarkable talent for chess.

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

Daniel Could Play Chess Blindfolded

While his natural skill was evident, Naroditsky gained international recognition for his ability to play chess blindfolded — a feat that amazed fans and fellow players alike.

Daniel Died When He was 29

In October 2025, Daniel’s family announced that he died unexpectedly. While a cause of death has not been disclosed, fans of the late YouTuber and fellow chess players mourned him. It was clear he made a lasting impact on the game through his talent, intelligence and fearlessness.