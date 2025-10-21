Daniel Naroditsky’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Chess Grandmaster Die?

Image Credit: San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky, best known as the chess grandmaster who could play the game blindfolded, died on October 19, 2025, his family and the Charlotte Chess Center announced. He was just 29. Since the announcement noted that his death was “unexpected,” many want to know what led to the young chess player’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky,” the statement from Naroditysky’s family read. “Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. He was also a loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many.”

Below, read on to learn what we know so far about Naroditsky’s life and death.

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

Who Was Daniel Naroditsky?

Naroditsky was a chess grandmaster, commentator and author from San Mateo, California. He was raised by his parents, Vladimir and Lena, Jewish emigrants from the former Soviet Union. Naroditsky learned how to play chess when he was 6 years old by his father.

Upon proving a knack for playing chess, Naroditsky spent his childhood improving his skills and winning the Under-12 section of the 2007 World Youth Chess Championship in the 2013 U.S. Junior Championship.

Naroditsky was officially awarded the grandmaster title when he was 18. He also built a YouTube and Twitch following after becoming a success chess player and published author.

How Did Daniel Naroditsky Die?

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed by Naroditsky’s family nor the Charlotte Chess Center. However, their original announcement noted that he died unexpectedly.

Fellow chess grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik, took to X to seemingly discuss the aftermath of Naroditsky’s death. In one tweet on October 20, 2025, Kramnik tweeted, “Too high price paid, but if I was the only person shouting about obvious long term problems of Danya becoming alarming, requiring urgent measures from people around, while ‘friends’ only cared about hiding it and erase evidence, its rotten to the core.”

On October 20, Vladimir alleged that Naroditsky looked “like something ‘very else’ than sleeping pills [sic].” Two days prior, Vladimir tweeted a photo that read, “Don’t do Drugs,” on October 18.

No one from Naroditsky’s family has publicly commented on Kramnik’s tweets at the time of publication.

What Happened to Daniel Naroditsky?

Since his cause of death has yet to be revealed, the details of Naroditsky’s final days are unclear, though rumors of him being found dead at home have circulated.

Naroditsky was living in Charlotte, North Carolina, after having moved there in 2020.