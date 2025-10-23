Daniel Naroditsky’s Health: What We Know About the Late 29-Year-Old Chess Grandmaster

Image Credit: San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Daniel Naroditsky was a renowned chess grandmaster, best known for his online following and viral moments playing the game blindfolded. His stratospheric rise from young player to one of the most respected names in the chess world inspired many around the world, and his October 2025 death broke hearts. From peers to fans everywhere, some are asking whether or not Naroditsky lived with any health issues before he died at 29.

In a statement shared by the Charlotte Chess Center on October 20, 2025, Naroditsky’s family announced, “It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. He was also a loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Naroditsky’s life and his health.

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

Who Was Daniel Naroditsky?

Naroditsky was a chess grandmaster, commentator and author. Born in San Mateo, California, he was raised by his parents, Vladimir and Lena, who are Jewish emigrants from the former Soviet Union. Naroditsky was just 6 when he learned how to play chess. Throughout his childhood, Naroditsky honed his skills and went on to win the Under-12 section of the 2007 World Youth Chess Championship in the 2013 U.S. Junior Championship. When he turned 18, Naroditsky officially earned his grandmaster title.

As the years went by, Naroditsky built a strong YouTube and Twitch following and published the books Mastering Positional Chess and Mastering Complex Endgames. He also trained and worked as a coach at the Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina.

Did Daniel Naroditsky Have Any Health Issues?

No, Naroditsky did not disclose any major health issues throughout his life. Speculation about drug usage surfaced after his October 2025 death, though they are baseless claims. Naroditsky was accused of using drugs by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik. Kramnik had no evidence to back up his allegations, and Naroditsky had previously denied the cheating accusations.

Just days before Naroditsky’s death, Kramnik took to X to tweet, “Don’t do drugs.”

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has launched an investigation into Kramnik’s public statements and conduct in relation to Naroditsky.

How Did Daniel Naroditsky Die?

As of now, no official cause of death has been released. In their statement, Naroditsky’s family described his passing as “unexpected,” but did not provide further details. According to the Daily Mail, he was found unresponsive on his couch by fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk, who went to check on him after losing contact. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities have not confirmed whether any health-related factors were involved.