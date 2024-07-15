Corey Comperatore: Everything to Know About the Victim Who Died After Trump Shooting

Corey Comperatore was killed during the shooting that took place during Donald Trump‘s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. After shots were fired by suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear, but Comperatore was fatally struck. Learn more about Comperatore, below.

Who Was Corey Comperatore?

Comperatore was 50 years old. He worked as a firefighter, according to multiple outlets, and his sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, confirmed the news via Facebook. In the post, she revealed that Comperatore is survived by his wife and daughters.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore,” she wrote. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

What Happened to Corey Comperatore?

The late volunteer fire chief was shot and killed on July 13, 2024, by Crooks. According to multiple outlets, Comperatore protected this family members at the event by shielding them from bullets, resulting in his death. Authorities have reported that Crooks’ motive is still unclear, but a bullet grazed Trump’s ear while he spoke to his supporters at the rally.

Who Else Was Shot at Trump’s Rally?

In addition to Trump and Comperatore, two other people were critical injured by the gunshots, multiple outlets reported. The names of the injured victims have not been publicly disclosed.

According to a social media statement from Trump, the politician expressed his “condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump added in his post. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound, shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”