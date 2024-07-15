Corey Comperatore: Everything to Know About the Victim Who Died After Trump Shooting

The late firefighter was fatally shot during Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Learn more about Corey, here.

July 15, 2024 3:29PM EDT
Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP.The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd.Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Corey Comperatore was killed during the shooting that took place during Donald Trump‘s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. After shots were fired by suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear, but Comperatore was fatally struck. Learn more about Comperatore, below.

Who Was Corey Comperatore?

Comperatore was 50 years old. He worked as a firefighter, according to multiple outlets, and his sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, confirmed the news via Facebook. In the post, she revealed that Comperatore is survived by his wife and daughters.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore,” she wrote. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

What Happened to Corey Comperatore?

The late volunteer fire chief was shot and killed on July 13, 2024, by Crooks. According to multiple outlets, Comperatore protected this family members at the event by shielding them from bullets, resulting in his death. Authorities have reported that Crooks’ motive is still unclear, but a bullet grazed Trump’s ear while he spoke to his supporters at the rally.

Who Else Was Shot at Trump’s Rally?

In addition to Trump and Comperatore, two other people were critical injured by the gunshots, multiple outlets reported. The names of the injured victims have not been publicly disclosed.

According to a social media statement from Trump, the politician expressed his “condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump added in his post. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound, shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

