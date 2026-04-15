Who Is Clavicular? 5 Things About the ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Amid Overdose News

Image Credit: Courtesy of Clavicular/Instagram

“Looksmaxing” influencer Clavicular established a large following based on controversial physique achievements. He made headlines for another reason, though, in April 2026, after his livestream suddenly cut off and rumors about a potential overdose spread online.

In the stream, Clavicular repeated that he felt “f**king destroyed,” while filming around a mall and restaurant to speak with several people in the area. After approaching a woman, Clavicular’s speech sounded slurred, and he kept saying, “Holy s**t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f**king destroyed right now.”

Fellow influencer Androgenic, who was in the stream, then asked Clavicular, “When did you last take blue?” Clavicular’s head appeared to slump forward, and later, Androgenic asked if Clavicular wanted an “addy,” likely referring to Adderall, a medication to treat ADHD. The livestream abruptly ended shortly after that.

It’s still unclear what substances Clavicular might have taken before the livestream. Androgenic addressed the situation on X, admitting that he “hadn’t seen him in this state before, and [Clavicular] went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

“Within a minute, we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital,” Androgenic tweeted. “I haven’t received an update, but that’s likely a good thing – and the acute respiratory depression window should already be over with. And you guys should realise that stimulants can attenuate respiratory depression in some cases, but I didn’t push for it once I realised he was unresponsive.”

Below are five facts to know about Clavicular.

What Is Clavicular’s Real Name?

Clavicular’s real name is Braden Peters.

How Old Is Clavicular?

As of April 2026, Clavicular is 20 years old.

Clavicular Is Known for the Controversial “Looksmaxxing” Trend

Clavicular’s fan base knows him from taking extreme measures to embrace “looksmaxxing,” a viral social media trend for practices including “bone smashing” and taking drugs, such as anabolic steroids and/or crystal meth, to stay toned.

Clavicular Started Testosterone Supplements as a Teen

According to Clavicular, he started taking testosterone supplements when he was 14.

Clavicular Has Been Arrested Twice

Clavicular has been arrested twice. The first was in Arizona, in February 2026, on suspicion of dangerous drug possession. He was described in court documents as allegedly carrying Adderall and Anavar. According to police, Clavicular was seen on stream asking people at a bar for Adderall. The charges were dropped later that month.

The next month, in March 2026, Clavicular was arrested in Florida on battery charges. Investigators alleged that Clavicular instigated a fight between a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman named Violet Marie Lentz, according to CBS News.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).