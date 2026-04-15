Did Clavicular Overdose? Update After His Livestream Cut Off

Image Credit: Courtesy of Clavicular/Instagram

Clavicular, known as the controversial “Looksmaxing” influencer, ignited rumors on April 14, 2026, about a possible overdose after his livestream suddenly cut off when the Miami-based content creator exhibited signs of slurred and repetitive speech. After the stream abruptly ended, viewers wondered whether Clavicular (real name: Braden Peters) had overdosed on any drugs, especially after fellow influencer Androgenic seemingly asked about him taking Adderall.

Below, get an update on what we know so far about Clavicular’s strange livestream and go behind the overdose rumors.

How Old Is Clavicular?

Clavicular is currently 20 years old.

Did Clavicular Overdose? Update After Livestream Ended

Yes, according to People, Clavicular was taken to an emergency room following a suspected overdose on April 14.

What Happened to Clavicular? Overdose Rumors Explained

During his April 14 livestream alongside two other influencers, including Androgenic, Clavicular said he was “f**king destroyed” in the moment. They were filming around a mall and restaurant to speak with several people in the area.

While approaching a woman, Clavicular’s speech seemed slurred, and he repeated a similar phrase throughout the conversation.

“Holy s**t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f**king destroyed right now,” he said.

L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital. I haven’t received an update but… — androgenic (@androgenic_) April 15, 2026

Androgenic then asked Clavicular, “When did you last take blue?” Clavicular’s head then appeared to slump forward. Later on, Androgenic asked if Clavicular wanted an “addy,” likely referring to Adderall, a medication to treat ADHD. The livestream then abruptly ended.

It’s still unclear what substances Clavicular might have taken prior to the livestream. At the time of publication, he has not addressed the situation.

Androgenic, however, addressed the incident via X, admitted he “hadn’t seen him in this state before, and [Clavicular] went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

“Within a minute, we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital,” Androgenic tweeted. “I haven’t received an update, but that’s likely a good thing – and the acute respiratory depression window should already be over with. And you guys should realise that stimulants can attenuate respiratory depression in some cases, but I didn’t push for it once I realised he was unresponsive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).