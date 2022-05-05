Charles Vandervaart: 5 Things About The New ‘Outlander’ Star Playing Jamie’s Grown Son

Outlander is welcoming a new cast member in season 7. Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart has been cast as William Ransom, Jamie Fraser’s son. Jamie fathered William during the period that he and Claire were apart. The character was last seen in season 4 with Oliver Finnegan in the role.

So, who is Charles Vandervaart? The 21-year-old is definitely a rising star in Hollywood. From his past roles to his personal life, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the new Outlander star.

1. Charles will play adult William Ransom.

Charles joined the rest of the Outlander cast to begin filming season 7 when production began in Scotland in April 2020. William Ransom is one of the most highly-anticipated characters from the Outlander book series. William, whose mother is Geneva Dunsany, has been raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey. In season 7, William will arrive in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. As fans may remember from season three, William is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser, though he does not know the truth of his parentage. On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.

“The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see,” executive producer Maril Davis said in a statement. “Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

2. Charles hails from Canada.

Charles is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Prior to his TV and film roles, Charles appeared in productions of Our Town and A Month in the Country at the Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto.

3. Charles has appeared in other TV shows.

The actor’s first major role was in The Stanley Dynamic TV series. He went on to play Liam Tufeld in the Netflix series Lost In Space. From 2013 to the present day, Charles has played the role of John Brackenreid in The Murdoch Mysteries. He’s also known for starring as Robbie Hobbie in Holly Hobbie.

4. Charles is a part-time college student.

Charles revealed in a 2021 interview with Vanity Teen that he’s a part-time student at the University of Toronto. He admitted that he started acting as an “extra-curricular,” but he’s now made a “career out of a passion of mine.”

5. Charles is also a musician.

Charles also noted in the interview that he’s been playing the piano since he was 5 or 6 years old. He began playing guitar in high school. He admitted that he’s “never thought about releasing a musical project” at his moment in time.