Who Is Caroline Calloway? 5 Things About the Influencer Who Claimed She Slept With Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione has been the center of attention lately. He was named the suspect in the killing of the late CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. While Luigi has become a viral topic on social media, more about him and his past has come to light. For instance, influencer Caroline Calloway claimed that she slept with the 26-year-old. She took it to X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 9, 2024, to write, “OMG GUYS I LITERALLY F*CKED THE UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO ASSASSIN.”

“Ok technically he was not an assassin when we f*cked,” Caroline added on the social media app in a separate post. “That I know of. But still!!!!”

This caused her to gain attention. At the time of publication, her post received over 621,000 views. In the midst of it all, one question remains: Who is Carolina Calloway ? To learn more about her, keep reading.

Caroline Calloway is From Virginia

Caroline was born on December 5, 1991 in Falls Church, Virginia, according to multiple outlets.

Caroline Calloway is in Her 30s

Caroline is currently 33 years old.

Caroline Calloway is an Author

Caroline is an author, and according to her website, some of her books are available to purchase. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that The New Yorker described her book Scammer as “funny, engaging, and full of genuine insight.”

She captioned a post on Instagram expressing her passions for writing, “She died doing what she loved: Posting about her books on Instagram — books which nobody believes exist, but are actually very good.”

Caroline Calloway is Known to be a Controversial Influencer

According to multiple reports, Caroline has lied in the past — particularly about her followers, as she allegedly bought her followers. This caused her to have a controversial public image. The influencer currently has more than 677,000 followers on Instagram.

Caroline Calloway Claims She Slept With Luigi Mangione

While Caroline tweeted that she allegedly slept with Luigi, there were reports that Luigi had difficulties in being intimate in relationships because of his alleged back pain.