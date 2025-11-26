Who Is Bruna Ferreira? All About the Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Arrested by ICE

Image Credit: Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made headlines shortly before the 2025 Thanksgiving Holiday when reports emerged that her brother Michael Leavitt‘s ex-fiancée, Bruna Ferreira, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Bruna shares a son with Michael, making him Karoline’s nephew.

Here, we explain everything we know so far about Bruna, her ICE detainment and her connection to Karoline.

Who Is Bruna Ferreira?

Bruna is a 33-year-old Boston area resident who previously dated Karoline’s brother Michael. She and Michael share their son, Michael Leavitt Jr., Karoline’s nephew.

According to a statement obtained by The Guardian, a White House source familiar with the situation confirmed that Bruna “is the mother of Karoline’s nephew” and added that the two “have not spoken in many years.”

“The child has lived full time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born,” the source told the outlet. “He has never resided with his mother [Bruna].”

What Happened to Bruna Ferreira? Her ICE Arrest

On November 12, 2025, Bruna left home to pick up her son from school in New Hampshire, and her car was “suddenly swarmed” by ICE agents, according to the Boston Globe and her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, who told CNN that his client has no criminal record. Bruna is currently in an ICE facility in Louisiana.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Bruna’s detainment to The Guardian.

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreria [sic], a criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” the statement read. “She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by 6 June 1999. She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings.”

The spokesperson added, “Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.”

According to the outlet, Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, claimed that Bruna had a “previous arrest for battery,” which Bruna’s attorney contested. “We dispute that she has any criminal record,” Todd told CNN. “She is not a ‘criminal illegal alien.'”

During a separate interview with ABC station WCVB, Todd said, “Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof.”

What Has Karoline Leavitt Said About Bruna Ferreira’s ICE Detainment?

At the time of publication, Karoline has not publicly commented on Bruna’s ICE detainment.

Will Bruna Ferreira Get Deported?

Bruna’s fate is currently unclear, but she is in an ICE facility in Louisiana. Her sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, started a GoFundMe to assist with Bruna’s legal fees. The page has raised more than $20,000 at the time of publication.

“My family is going through one of the most difficult moments of our lives, and we’re reaching out with a humble plea for help,” Graziela wrote on the GoFunMe page. “My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life. Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.”