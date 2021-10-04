Brittany Bree: 5 Things About The ‘Unbelievable’ Singer Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

All of ‘The Voice’ coaches have their eye on Brittany Bree! The singer’s season 21 blind audition is one of the best of the season so far. Here’s what you should know about Brittany.

Brittany Bree has emerged as one of the top talents from The Voice season 21 blind auditions. She takes the stage during the October 4 episode and gets major acclaim from all the coaches. She sings The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” for her audition.

So, who is Brittany Bree? The coaches are predicting she’ll go far in the competition. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Brittany.

1. All 4 coaches turn their chairs for Brittany.

Brittany started out slow with her cover of “Call Out My Name,” but when she showcased her amazing vocals in the chorus, the coaches took notice. John Legend and Ariana Grande immediately turned their chairs for Brittany. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton followed their fellow coaches by turning their chairs as well. John and Ariana even gave Brittany a standing ovation.

2. Brittany grew up singing in the church.

John asked Brittany after her performance if she grew up singing in the church. Her response included a shocking confession. “This is my first time singing outside of the church,” Brittany revealed. She also noted that she had never performed secular music in front of an audience before — until now.

3. She is from Texas.

Brittany hails from Dallas, Texas. During her blind audition, Brittany’s mom was cheering her on virtually from El Paso, Texas. Brittany is also a mom herself, according to her Instagram bio.

4. Ariana calls Brittany ‘unbelievable.’

The Grammy winner had so praise for Brittany. “You are unbelievable. I love your voice,” Ariana said. “I really enjoy your tone. I loved your runs. The fullness of it, the soul, the texture, I think intention is really important and every choice you made added so much emotional value and I think that’s really important in a performer. I would love to be your coach, I would love to hold your hand through this and I would love for you to pick me. I love you!” Kelly noted that Brittany is “such a great storyteller.” She said if Brittany isn’t in the finale then “something’s wrong.”

5. Brittany is on Instagram.

Brittany posts frequently on her Instagram page. She revealed in August 2021 that she had auditioned for The Voice. In her Instagram bio, Brittany says her name is “Brittany Black.” She writes that she’s a “mother, bold soul, confident speaker” as well as a “soulful singer” and “worshiper.”