Who Is Brian King Joseph? About the Violinist Suing Will Smith

Will Smith is being sued by Brian King Joseph for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation. Joseph, a violinist and former America’s Got Talent competitor, filed the lawsuit against the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum at the end of December 2025, and, as a result, the public is curious to learn more about him and his accusations against Smith.

The lawsuit, filed at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on December 30, 2025, alleges that Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” after bringing the musician onto his global tour, Based on a True Story. Joseph claims he was subjected to a “traumatic series of events” in March 2025, including discovering evidence of “a sexual threat of violence” in his Las Vegas hotel room, with no signs of forced entry. Joseph claims he found a note that read, “Brian, I’ll be back…just us,” signed by “Stone F,” in addition to “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” Joseph.

An attorney for Smith called the lawsuit “false” and “reckless.”

Learn what we know about Brian King Joseph and his lawsuit against Will Smith below.

Brian King Joseph Is a Violinist

As seen on his Instagram page, Joseph is an accomplished violinist. He shares videos of himself playing different versions of well-known songs, and he’s performed on stage for various award shows.

Brian King Joseph Competed on America’s Got Talent Season 13

Joseph competed on season 13 of America’s Got Talent, finishing as a top-three finalist in 2018.

Why Brian King Joseph Is Suing Will Smith

In late December 2025, Joseph filed a lawsuit against Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, Inc, for sexual harassment, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation.

According to his complaint filed at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Joseph is accusing Smith and his company of firing him after reporting sexual harassment. Joseph claims he was subjected to a “traumatic series of events” in March 2025, during Smith’s world tour. The violinist alleges that he discovered someone had been in his Las Vegas hotel room with proof of “a sexual threat of violence” and a handwritten note that read, “Brian, I’ll be back…just us,” with a heart and signed, “Stone F.”

Joseph also indicates in his lawsuit that he discovered “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” him in the hotel room.

The musician’s lawsuit notes that he “feared that an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts.” Furthermore, Joseph alleges that a member of the tour “shamed” him for reporting the incidents and told him he was being fired.

Another violinist was allegedly hired to replace Joseph on the tour, according to his complaint.

In a statement to People, an attorney for Smith called the lawsuit’s claims “false, baseless, and reckless,” adding “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”