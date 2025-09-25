Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2025? Meet Winner Jessica Sanchez

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

It was about time that Jessica Sanchez got her flowers — in the form of a $1 million cash prize. The 30-year-old starlet from Chula Vista, California, was crowned the winner of season 20 of America’s Got Talent, and it was an emotional moment for the singer, who was pregnant during the competition series. Jessica’s dedication put her on the map in the music industry. Now that she won AGT, Hollywood Life has rounded up a few facts you need to know about her below!

Jessica Sanchez First Competed on AGT in Season 1

Jessica was about 11 years old when she first competed on AGT in 2006! The then-rising artist became a wildcard act but didn’t qualify for the finals. She was, however, a. semi-finalist, and she went on to build her portfolio in the music industry.

Jessica Sanchez Also Competed in American Idol

After competing in AGT for the first time, Jessica gave American Idol a shot. She auditioned for season 11 and made it through the finals when the judges used their “Judges Save” option to keep her in the competition. Jessica finished season 11 of Idol as the runner-up behind Phillip Phillips.

From then on, Jessica continued recording music and performing for various occasions.

Jessica Sanchez Was Pregnant When She Won AGT Season 20

While competing on AGT in season 20, Jessica was pregnant. Despite the difficulties that come with any pregnancy, the multi-talented artist persevered and won the competition shortly before she was expected to give birth to her child.

“Today, I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy,” Jessica captioned an Instagram post weeks before the season 20 finale. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Jessica Sanchez Is Married

Upon returning to the AGT stage, Jessica revealed that she’s been married to her husband, Rickie Gallardo, since 2021.

Rickie was a vital support system for Jessica while she competed on AGT. He shared a sweet Instagram photo alongside his wife in September 2025 alongside a caption that read, “What can I say…. I’m a lucky guy.”