Jessica Sanchez’s Kids: How Many Children Does the ‘AGT’ 2025 Winner Have?

Jessica Sanchez may be the reigning champion of America’s Got Talent season 20, but she’s looking forward to an even more exciting chapter in her life: motherhood. While competing on the show’s 2025 season, Jessica shared her pregnancy journey with viewers. Since she and her husband, Rickie Gallardo, have been married since 2021, fans were curious if the happy couple have any other children.

Below, learn all about Jessica’s growing family and her upcoming bundle of joy.

Who Is Jessica Sanchez?

Jessica is the winner of AGT‘s 20th season, but this was not her first rodeo on the reality competition series! The Chula Vista, California, native competed when she was just 11 years old back in 2006. She was a semi-finalist at the time.

A few years into her music career, Jessica auditioned for American Idol, and she made it through the finale. Thanks to the “Judges Save” option, she was able to avoid elimination and finished as the runner-up behind Phillip Phillips.

While focusing on her career as a singer and songwriter, Jessica persevered in the reality TV competition world by returning to AGT in 2025.

How Many Kids Does Jessica Sanchez Have?

None at the time of publication, but Jessica is expecting her first child with husband Rickie any day now. The couple decided to name their future daughter Eliana.

Jessica was inspired to write a song about her pregnancy journey. In a September 2025 Instagram post, she opened up about her single “Two Lines.”

“‘Two Lines’ is one of the most meaningful songs I’ve ever shared,” she explained in her caption alongside a black-and-white photo of her pregnant belly. “It captures the exact moment I found out I was pregnant with Eliana. A wave of emotions I’ll never forget. The joy, the tears, the fear, and the overwhelming love all at once. This song will always take me back to that life changing day, the start of a beautiful journey, and a reminder that God’s timing is always perfect.”

The singer-songwriter also shared her gratitude to fans and family members as she neared the AGT season 20 finale in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

“Today I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy,” Jessica shared via Instagram that same month. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Who Is Jessica Sanchez’s Husband?

Jessica and her husband, Rickie, have been married since 2021, and he’s been her biggest fan. Before she won AGT, Rickie shared how “lucky” he is to be with her in a September 2025 Instagram post.

“What can I say…I’m a lucky guy,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Jessica.