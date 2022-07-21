Brandon Perea: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele‘s new horror movie, Nope, is already getting rave reviews from critics. Star Brandon Perea, 27, has gotten a lot of positive feedback for his performance. He’s being called the breakout star of Nope, which features a cast of well-accomplished actors including Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The film, which comes out July 22, follows residents of an isolated town who try and capture video evidence of a flying object in the sky. Brandon’s character is a key cog in the story, and so we rounded up everything you need to know about the actor below.

He plays Angel in ‘Nope’.

Brandon’s Nope character, Angel Torres, is an employee for Fry’s Electronics. In an interview with SyFy, Brandon revealed that the script for his character was changed after his audition. “Originally the character is written far different than what I performed,” he explained. “Jordan rewrote the character for me because what I performed in the audition was far different than what they imagined.”

He starred in the Netflix show ‘The OA’.

Brandon is best known for his role as Alfonso ‘French’ Sosa in the Netflix mystery series The OA. The show ran for two seasons and earned great reviews, but was canceled in 2019 which surprised fans. Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Scott Cohen, Brendan Meyer, and Phyllis Smith also starred in the show.

View Related Gallery Jordan Peele & Chelsea Peretti--Pics Of The Couple Jordan Peele 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018 Jordan Peele Universal Pictures 'Get Out' panel, THE CONTENDERS 2017, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2017

His next project is a boxing movie.

In March 2022, Brandon was cast in the upcoming drama film The Faith of Long Beach directed by Eric Amadio. Brandon will star alongside Common as Romy Faith, a street fighter from Long Beach, California who has to decide between his current life and his prospects at becoming a professional boxer, according to Deadline.

He enjoys biking and rollerblading.

Brandon posts footage of himself biking and rollerblading on his Instagram page. In a video from June 20, Brandon did an incredible backflip in rollerblades at a skating rink. He did a few epic tricks on his bike in a post from August 2021.

He’s in a relationship.

Brandon is dating somebody who goes by the name “BRKLYNN” on social media. BRKLYNN goes by they/them pronouns. BRKLYNN shared photos of themself and Brandon all dressed up before the Nope premiere in Los Angeles. “go see my nugget in NOPE this week,” they wrote. BRKLYNN has continued to actively support Brandon and his new movie.