Ben Shelton: 5 Things to Know About the Tennis Player

Ben Shelton is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in tennis, known for his explosive serve and fearless energy on the court. At just 22, the American left-hander has already made serious strides on the ATP Tour and continues to prove he can hold his own against the sport’s biggest stars.

At the 2025 French Open, Shelton reached the fourth round—his best showing at Roland Garros so far—where he took on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a hard-fought four-set match. Afterward, he reflected on his progress, saying, “I feel like I am close to starting to win some matches like that, give guys a run for their money more often, and have these deeper runs more consistently.”

With a big year already underway, find out more about him below.

He Is One of the Fastest-Rising Stars in American Tennis

Born in 2002 in Atlanta, Shelton didn’t fully commit to tennis until around age 11, but his rise has been remarkably quick. After a standout college career at the University of Florida, Shelton turned professional in 2022 and began climbing the ATP rankings at a rapid pace. By March 2025, he reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 12 and has already made Grand Slam semifinal appearances at the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open.

His father and coach, Bryan Shelton, commented on his son’s tennis journey, saying, “I think things have certainly accelerated a lot faster than I had planned or thought with Ben’s development on the court and with his maturity as well.”

He Is a Former NCAA Champion

Before turning pro, Shelton spent two seasons playing collegiate tennis at the University of Florida, where he helped lead the Gators to a national team championship in 2021. He followed that up by winning the NCAA men’s singles title in 2022.

He Is Already an ATP Titleholder

Shelton has earned two ATP singles titles: the 2023 Japan Open and the 2024 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. His win in Houston was particularly historic, marking the first ATP final between two African-American men in the Open Era, as he defeated Frances Tiafoe.

He Is Pursuing a Business Degree

Even after turning professional, Shelton has continued his education by taking online classes through the University of Florida. He originally studied finance but later switched to an online business degree to better fit his travel and training schedule.

He Is Dating Soccer Star Trinity Rodman

In March 2025, Shelton and U.S. Women’s National Team forward Trinity Rodman made their relationship public on Instagram. Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has been seen supporting Shelton at his matches, including the 2025 French Open.