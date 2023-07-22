Trinity Rodman: 5 Things About Dennis Rodman’s Daughter On U.S. World Cup Team

Image Credit: Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock

Dennis Rodman is a basketball icon often considered the best rebounding forward in NBA history

One of his three children, daughter Trinity Rodman, is a budding soccer superstar

Trinity made her World Cup debut in July 2023

As all eyes are on the U.S. Women’s National Team vying for their third consecutive World Cup championship in Australia and one player is already making headlines. Trinity Rodman, daughter of famous NBA forward Dennis Rodman, made her World Cup debut during the U.S.’s match against against first-timer Vietnam and led the team to a commanding 3-0 victory!

While she certainly shares some amazing athletic genes with her famous father, Trinity’s relationship with him hasn’t always been their strong point. “I go months if not years without his presence or communication,” Trinity said on Instagram in November 2021. “We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change.”

A year later, Trinity revealed she is ok with their status. “I’ve gotten closure with it all,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I know he’s proud of me. I truly do. He has his own things to deal with but at the end of the day, he’s communicated to me that he knows I was going to be here, and that’s all I need.” As Trinity prepares to take over the soccer world with her dad’s blessing, learn more about the superstar, below.

Trinity Was Raised By Her Mom

Trinity made her grand entrance into the world on May 20, 2002, welcomed by her parents, Dennis and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Moyer. Michelle is mother to Trinity, older brother DJ Rodman, and Yana Lima, a child from a previous marriage. She married Dennis in May 2003. “We won’t live together,” Dennis told the Los Angeles Times after his wedding to Michelle. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends.”

Michelle filed for divorce in 2004, but the couple remained legally married until 2012, when she filed for divorce again.

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star,” Trinity told The Guardian in 2021. “But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life … She’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.”

Yep, Trinity Gets Tips From Dad By Watching His Old Games

Trinity prepared for her first World Cup by studying her dad’s old NBA moves. During an episode of Direct from Down Under on July 21, 2023, Trinity revealed that she’s inspired by Dennis’ incredible defense on the basketball court. “No matter what, with my dad, you knew no one was going to beat him to a rebound. Rebounds aren’t three-pointers, they’re not dunks, they’re not crazy showy things that wins game, but at the same time it is what wins games.” Well said, Trinity!

Even before she studied up on papa’s moves for the big championship, Trinity was making a name for herself in the soccer world. The talented forward began her career in the National Women’s Soccer League after being drafted second overall in 2021 at just 18 years old. And in her first game, the young athlete scored a goal for her Washington Spirit team — and made history by becoming the youngest American goalscorer in league history.

Carli Lloyd Picked Trinity As ‘One To Watch’ In World Cup

Carli Lloyd may not be playing in the 2023 World Cup, but she’ll have a front row seat as a commentator and EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife which players from the current roster has her attention. “I think Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Naomi Girma – those three come to mind,” she said, “but there are a lot of other quality players, as well.”

She’s Super Close To Her Brother DJ

Being only one year younger than her brother DJ Rodman, Trinity has remained close to him throughout her life. She also posts a plethora of pictures to her Instagram of the USC Trojans basketball star. In one adroable snap of the siblings, she wrote, “👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏾unbreakable bond🤎”

Trinity Is A Swiftie

Trinity also revealed during the Direct from Down Under episode that she has been hoping to get her teammate Alex Morgan to do a TikTok that wouldn’t leave the U.S. team’s co-captain “overwhelmed”. And Trinity was successful! On July 21, Trinity posted a hilarious TikTok of her, Alex and teammate Kelly O’Hara doing some special choreography to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”