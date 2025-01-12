Bella DeNapoli: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Voice’ Alum

Get ready to hear more terrific vocals from Bella DeNapoli. The Voice alum was center stage on January 12, 2025, to sing the national anthem for the Broncos vs. Bills game. Her performance went viral on social media. Nearly four years prior, Bella returned for the final round of Knockouts on The Voice on November 1, 2021. Bella first made an impression on the coaches during her stellar Blind Audition, and now she’s just one step away from the Live Shows.

So, who is Bella DeNapoli? She’s been involved with music for years now. From her Blind Audition to her background, Hollywood Life has rounded up 5 key things to know about Bella.

Bella got a 3-chair turn on The Voice

Bella started her journey on The Voice with her unique take on Danity Kane’s hit song “Damaged.” Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande all turned their chairs for Bella. “I felt like I could have been at your show,” Kelly told Bella about her performance. Ariana added, “Your control is great. Your biggest moments are your loudest moments.” Bella ended up picking Ariana as her coach!

Bella is from New York

Bella was born and raised in West Islip, New York. She comes from a “large and loud Italian family,” according to her NBC bio. After she graduated high school, Bella set her sights on a career as a recording pop artist.

She comes from a musical family

Bella grew up with music all around her. Her parents were in a weekend rock band, and she got her first taste of performing with them. She began participating in musical theater when she was in second grade. When she was 15, Bella joined a girl group and was signed to a record label, but it didn’t work out.

Bella auditioned for ‘The Voice’ 7 times

Bella began auditioning for The Voice when she was 16 years, according to News12 New Jersey. She auditioned 7 times before making it to the Blind Auditions. Her performances have proven that she definitely has what it takes to be music’s next big thing!

Bella has already released her own music

The singer has released three singles so far — “I Wanna,” “When We Fell In Love,” and “You Should Be.” Aside from what we’ve seen on The Voice, Bella has also performed amazing covers of songs like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Jealous,” and “Yummy.”