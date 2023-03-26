Beau Mirchoff: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of Hallmark’s ‘Ride’

Beau has one of the leading roles in Hallmark’s newest show Ride.

Hallmark is giving Yellowstone a run for its money with its new drama series Ride, which premieres on March 26. The show follows the McMurrays, a powerful ranching family who faces unexpected tragedy. Beau Mirchoff stars as one of the McMurray sons and will have a key role in the series.

The 34-year-old actor is no stranger to notable TV roles, but Ride is the beginning of a new chapter for Beau. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Beau.

1. Beau plays Cash McMurray in Ride.

Beau stars alongside Nancy Travis and Tiera Skovbye in the new Hallmark drama series. Cash, a veteran Marine, is the second McMurray brother and has always lived in the shadow of Austin McMurray, according to Hallmark. Cash also “harbors a longstanding flame for his brother’s wife, Missy.” Cash decides to become a championship bull rider to support his family.

2. Beau had his breakout moment in the hit show Awkward.

Beau became well-known to millennials everywhere when he played Matty McKibben in the MTV series Awkward from 2011 to 2016. He also notably played Danny Bolen in Desperate Housewives. Beau has recently had major roles in Now Apocalypse, Good Trouble, and Narcos: Mexico.

3. Beau is engaged.

The actor revealed in 2021 that he had proposed to his girlfriend, psychologist Jenny Meinen, while they were in Paris. “The love of my life said oui!” he wrote in his romantic Instagram post.

4. Beau was raised in Canada.

While Beau was born in Seattle, he was raised in Victoria, British Columbia. Ride was filmed in Calgary.

5. Beau did a movie with Bruce Willis.

Beau co-starred alongside Bruce Willis in the film Detective Knight: Rogue in 2022, which was filmed prior to Bruce’s retirement from acting. “And the sentence most likely to send my 16-year-old self into cardiac arrest, goes to… ‘I did an action movie with Bruce Willis.’ Spoiler alert: Bruce kicks some serious a**,” Beau wrote on Instagram.