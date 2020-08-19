Ashley Biden: 5 Things To Know About Joe Biden’s Daughter Who Spoke At 2020 DNC

Ashley Biden is the name on everyone’s lips after seeing Joe and Jill Biden’s daughter during the second night of the DNC. Here’s what you need to know about the activist and entrepreneur.

Politicos are well-versed when it comes to Joe Biden‘s two sons, Beau and Hunter. But not as much is known about his daughter, Ashley Biden. Ashley, 39, appeared at the Democratic National Convention on August 18 alongside her mother, Jill Biden, in a heartfelt video about their family, sharing a sweet story about why her mom took up running (her teenage angst). Here’s what else you should know about the activist and entrepreneur — and watch that video below!

1. She runs her own company, Livelihood. After her brother Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, Ashley started Livelihood, which produces American-made clothing, and donates the proceeds to community organizations in DC and Delaware. The brand, according to Ashley, “is all-inclusive, non-partisan, and empowering. The goal is to educate one another about economic inequality in the United States, celebrate extraordinary everyday people, provide funding for economic advancement, restore decision making at the community level, and provide cozy, functional, and sleek hoodies.”

2. She was the executive director of the Delaware Center For Justice. Ashley, who had previously served as the associate director of the nonprofit advocacy group, worked in her role from 2014 to 2019. She was inspired by her older brother, Beau, according to Jill. “It was very important to Ashley to carry on Beau’s legacy—the reforms in criminal justice, his work with children,” Jill told Delaware Today in 2018.

Who exactly is Dr. Jill Biden, the woman who might become the next first lady? Watch her intro at the #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/09jYV666TC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 19, 2020

3. She’s campaigned with her father. Ashley hosted a Wisconsin Women For Biden event on August 7. “I’m here today because I adore my father, but I also deeply believe he has the character and the vision to lead this country,” she said. “When I say I’m ready for a Biden presidency, it’s not just because I think my dad is the best person. With my dad as president, he will help us solve some of the great challenges of our generation… And he has the empathy and fortitude to help us address the racial and economic disparities that undermine all communities…Make no mistake, women will decide this election. Women of color will decide this election.”

4. She used to be a social worker. Like her parents, Ashley has committed to a life of public service. She was a social worker with the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families for 15 years before joining the Center For Justice in 2012.

5. She’s passionate about animal rights. Ashley said in a 2017 interview with Glamour that she had her first foray into activism as a child. “When I was a kid, I always really loved animals, and I found out that Bonne Bell lip gloss was testing on animals, so I organized my school to start writing letters to [the company],” Ashley told the magazine. “Then I became obsessed with the plight of dolphins getting stuck in tuna nets. My dad connected me with Congressman Barbara Boxer, who I nicknamed the ‘dolphin lady,’ and she got me onto the floor to help lobby Republican congressman for The Dolphin Protection Consumer Information Act.”