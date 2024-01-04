Angus Mitchell: 5 Things About Paul Mitchell’s Son Dead at 53 After Apparent Drowning

Image Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock

Angus Mitchell, the only child of famed hairdresser and haircare magnate Paul Mitchell, died at the age of 53 in Honolulu. He was found in a pool at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Wednesday, January 3, after an apparent drowning. Law enforcement officers were called to the scene around 6 AM, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not yet been released, but TMZ reported Wednesday that on Tuesday, he’d spent a celebratory night at his home with pals. Before his death, he uploaded videos of the fun evening to his Instagram Story, complete with Hawaiian music.

Amid news that Paul Mitchell’s son has passed, here are five things to know about him.

He’s the Son of a Model

Angus was born in 1970 to Jolina Zandueta Wyrzykowski and Paul Mitchell, and he remained Paul’s only child until the haircare icon died of pancreatic cancer in 1989. Jolina was a successful fashion model. Angus would go on to follow in his mother’s footsteps, becoming a spokesperson and model for MITCH, a line of men’s haircare products under his father’s famous brand, John Paul Mitchell Systems.

He Owned His Own Salon

According to TMZ, which initially reported his death, Angus opened his own salon in Beverly Hills back in 2010, the Angus Mitchell Salon. Angus was also a co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems along with his late father’s business partner, John Paul DeJoria. According to the outlet, he was 0nce named #1 Platform Artist by Be magazine and has a day named after him in Beverly Hills.

Angus Was Married

Angus was married to Mara Mitchell at the time of his death, but he’d previously been married and divorced twice before — his first wife was Michelle Raab, and his second wife was Sian Mitchell, with whom he shares an 8-year-old son named Dylan Mitchell.

Just five weeks before his death, he celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Mara with an emotional slideshow and video clips of their wedding day on the Big Island. “Then and now.. 2 years and counting and there’s no one else I’d rather share this special dance called life with. Happy Anniversary,” he captioned the post, along with sunshine, heart, and champagne emojis. He added the hashtags #celebrationoflove and #happy2yearanniversary.

He Was an Auto Enthusiast

According to a 2021 press release, the dad of one was a car enthusiast, and he owned an entire collection of them he called Gearbox L.A. “Gearbox LA, located in Van Nuys, CA. is home to Angus Mitchell’s private collection of cars,” the press release stated. “This collection is a rare find where many of the cars have been custom created and designed by Noel Romeo and Angus Mitchell himself.”

He Was an Activist

Per the same press release, Angus was an activist and dedicated to “human rights, ecological preservation, and environmental research.” He was a sitting board member for the Environmental Media Awards, which his Gearbox LA space hosted in 2021.

“EMA’s mission is to provide a unified voice for our planet through entertainment, storytelling, and education,” he stated in the press release. “I am honored to have played a part in getting to celebrate these positive, forward-thinking, solution-oriented efforts and couldn’t think of a better way to ring in my next year of life!”